Chiefs Reportedly Make Change To JuJu Smith-Schuster's Contract Before 2022 Season
Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal worth $10.75 million. On Friday, the team reportedly agreed to amend his contract.
According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs have increased Smith-Schuster's per-game roster bonus from $30,000 to $60,000.
In total, Smith-Schuster can earn an extra $510,000 this season from game bonuses. That's a generous incentive for the former USC star.
Smith-Schuster missed several games last season due to injury. He's currently battling a sore knee, but the Chiefs expect to have the veteran wideout available for Week 1.
Smith-Schuster will be asked to do a lot for the Chiefs this season, especially since the offense is trying to replace Tyreek Hill.
If Smith-Schuster can return to his 2018 form, he could have a huge year for the Chiefs and then break the bank in free agency next offseason.
In five games last season, Smith-Schuster had just 15 catches for 129 yards. The Chiefs are hopeful the former second-round pick will benefit greatly from a change of scenery.