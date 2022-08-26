Chiefs Reportedly Make Change To JuJu Smith-Schuster's Contract Before 2022 Season

KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 15: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during minicamp on June 15, 2022 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal worth $10.75 million. On Friday, the team reportedly agreed to amend his contract.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Chiefs have increased Smith-Schuster's per-game roster bonus from $30,000 to $60,000.

In total, Smith-Schuster can earn an extra $510,000 this season from game bonuses. That's a generous incentive for the former USC star.

Smith-Schuster missed several games last season due to injury. He's currently battling a sore knee, but the Chiefs expect to have the veteran wideout available for Week 1.

Smith-Schuster will be asked to do a lot for the Chiefs this season, especially since the offense is trying to replace Tyreek Hill.

If Smith-Schuster can return to his 2018 form, he could have a huge year for the Chiefs and then break the bank in free agency next offseason.

In five games last season, Smith-Schuster had just 15 catches for 129 yards. The Chiefs are hopeful the former second-round pick will benefit greatly from a change of scenery.