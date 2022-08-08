Chiefs Reportedly Cut Former Big Ten Star On Monday

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs made a defensive end swap on Monday, signing Matt Dickerson while cutting Shilique Calhoun.

Dickerson, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on July 29, has played in 18 NFL games, all with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-20.

In those 18 appearances, the former UCLA standout recorded 15 tackles and a pair of quarterback hits while playing defense and on special teams.

Dickerson spent last season on the practice squads of the Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

As for Calhoun, the onetime Michigan State star and third-round draft pick signed a futures contract with Kansas City earlier this offseason.

From 2016-20, the New Jersey native appeared in 51 games for the Raiders and New England Patriots.

Calhoun has recorded 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles at the NFL level. He last played in 10 games with New England two years ago and spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in 2021.