Chiefs Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

A little more than one year after he was a Super Bowl hero for them, the Kansas City Chiefs have released running back Damien Williams.

Williams opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, he played a key role as a situational back for the Miami Dolphins from 2014-17 and the Chiefs in 2018-19.

In his career, Williams has rushed for for 1,231 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 138 passes for 1,106 yards and 10 scores.

His finest moment came in Super Bowl LIV, when he rushed for 104 yards and scored the game’s final two touchdowns, one on the ground and one as a receiver, as the Chiefs erased a 20-10 deficit to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 and capture the world championship.

During that playoff run for Kansas City, Williams scored six touchdowns in three games.

Source: #Chiefs are releasing Damien Williams — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Despite getting released from the Chiefs, Williams plans on returning to the NFL in 2021, his agent Ian Greengross said this afternoon.

Unfortunately, Damien Williams won't be a part of the Chiefs attempt to go to a 3rd straight Super Bowl, but he is back for 2021 season and he will be helping another team try to get there. — Ian Greengross (@iangreengross) March 16, 2021

Williams, who turns 29 next month, will likely be able to find work as a valuable reserve this offseason.