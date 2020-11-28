Chiefs Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player In Surprise Move

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly parting ways with a veteran defensive player in a surprise move on Saturday morning.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are cutting veteran defensive back Tedric Thompson.

The 25-year-old safety has been in the NFL since 2017. He played for the Seattle Seahawks for the first three seasons of his career. Thompson, who starred collegiately at Colorado, signed with the Chiefs over the summer.

Kansas City is reportedly cutting Thompson in a surprising move to make room for another player.

“The Chiefs are cutting safety Tedric Thompson, source said. A surprise, but they needed a roster spot. The onetime Seahawks starter goes to waivers,” he reports.

The #Chiefs are cutting safety Tedric Thompson, source said. A surprise, but they needed a roster spot. The onetime #Seahawks starter goes to waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2020

Kansas City is reportedly cutting Thompson after signing a wide receiver to the active roster. The Chiefs have reportedly signed Marcus Kemp off of the practice squad to the active roster.

So, the Chiefs need to make some roster room. Kansas City is parting ways with Thompson to do so.

The Chiefs are signing WR Marcus Kemp to the active roster from the practice squad, per source. The club is waiving S Tedric Thompson to free up roster space, as first reported by @TomPelissero and @HerbieTeope. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) November 28, 2020

The Chiefs, 9-1 on the season, are scheduled to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.