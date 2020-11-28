The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Cutting Veteran Player In Surprise Move

Kansas City Chiefs helmet on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly parting ways with a veteran defensive player in a surprise move on Saturday morning.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are cutting veteran defensive back Tedric Thompson.

The 25-year-old safety has been in the NFL since 2017. He played for the Seattle Seahawks for the first three seasons of his career. Thompson, who starred collegiately at Colorado, signed with the Chiefs over the summer.

Kansas City is reportedly cutting Thompson in a surprising move to make room for another player.

The Chiefs are cutting safety Tedric Thompson, source said. A surprise, but they needed a roster spot. The onetime Seahawks starter goes to waivers,” he reports.

Kansas City is reportedly cutting Thompson after signing a wide receiver to the active roster. The Chiefs have reportedly signed Marcus Kemp off of the practice squad to the active roster.

So, the Chiefs need to make some roster room. Kansas City is parting ways with Thompson to do so.

The Chiefs, 9-1 on the season, are scheduled to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.


