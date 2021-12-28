Chiefs Reportedly Set To Get Major Boost This Week

The Kansas City Chiefs took the field this past Sunday rather short-handed due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests within the organization throughout last week.

Slowly but surely, the AFC leaders are getting back to full strength. That includes getting one of their best offensive players back for Week 17.

According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, tight end Travis Kelce is expected to return to the team’s active roster before practice on Wednesday. That should give the Chiefs second-leading pass-catcher plenty of time to ramp back up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.

Kansas City is also expecting to get starting offensive lineman Lucas Niang and rookie linebacker Nick Bolton back from the reserve/COVID-19 list at tomorrow’s practice, per Taylor.

Travis Kelce, Lucas Niang & Nick Bolton are expected to return to the Chiefs’ active roster before tomorrow’s practice, per a source. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 28, 2021

Kelce and the others missed the Chiefs Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after testing positive for the virus. Kansas City didn’t exactly show any signs of struggle in the dominant, 36-10 win, but will surely appreciate having one of its best offensive weapons back in the mix.

It’s been another impressive season for Kelce, who was named to his seventh straight Pro Bowl last week. The 32-year-old has already broken the 1,000-yard barrier and has brought in seven touchdown catches in 14 games played.

The Chiefs are firing on all cylinders and have won six games in a row heading into a marquee matchup with the AFC North-leading Bengals. Kelce, along with the other starters expected to return, should give Kansas City a huge boost as it looks to solidify its grasp on the No. 1 overall seed in the conference.

If the Chiefs can come out on top this weekend, they’ll only further engrain themselves as a Super Bowl favorite with the playoffs just around the corner.