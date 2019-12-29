Chiefs Reportedly ‘Fear’ They’ve Lost Key Defender For Playoffs

On the same day they clinched the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye, the Kansas City Chiefs may have lost one of their top defensive players for the postseason.

Rookie safety Juan Thornhill, who has been a major cog for an improving Kansas City defense in his first season, is feared to have suffered a “significant” knee injury. He was hurt in today’s regular season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs will find out the diagnosis on Thornhill tomorrow.

Sources: The #Chiefs fear that standout rookie S Juan Thornhill suffered a significant knee injury that will knock him out for the playoffs. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow to learn the details. He’s been a key part of that defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2019

A second-round pick out of Virginia, Thornhill started every game this season for the Chiefs, making 58 tackles and intercepting three passes.

He returned one of those interceptions for a 46-yard touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in Week 13.

Regardless of the extent of Thornhill’s injury, Kansas City won’t have to play next weekend. They earned a first-round bye thanks to today’s win and the Patriots’ shocking loss to the Miami Dolphins.