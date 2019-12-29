The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chiefs Reportedly ‘Fear’ They’ve Lost Key Defender For Playoffs

A picture of four Kansas City Chiefs helmets.BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 19: Helmets line the sidelines of the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 19, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens won 31-13. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On the same day they clinched the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye, the Kansas City Chiefs may have lost one of their top defensive players for the postseason.

Rookie safety Juan Thornhill, who has been a major cog for an improving Kansas City defense in his first season, is feared to have suffered a “significant” knee injury. He was hurt in today’s regular season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs will find out the diagnosis on Thornhill tomorrow.

A second-round pick out of Virginia, Thornhill started every game this season for the Chiefs, making 58 tackles and intercepting three passes.

He returned one of those interceptions for a 46-yard touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in Week 13.

Regardless of the extent of Thornhill’s injury, Kansas City won’t have to play next weekend. They earned a first-round bye thanks to today’s win and the Patriots’ shocking loss to the Miami Dolphins.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.