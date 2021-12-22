Chiefs Reportedly Get Good Testing News On Wednesday

It’s been a rough couple of days for the Kansas City Chiefs, who, like several of their NFL counterparts, have been dealing with a slew of new COVID positives. Fortunately, KC reportedly got some much-needed good news this morning.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there were no new positives for the Chiefs on Wednesday. The news comes just one day after a half dozen Chiefs players were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Even so, the Chiefs are still likely to find themselves without about a dozen players and several starters if they don’t turn a corner soon. Among the players on their reserve/COVID-19 list are Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Josh Gordon.

There have been whispers that the NFL might move their upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s currently scheduled for this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST, but that could change if things don’t improve.

Source: No new positives for the #Chiefs today. The team has been hit hard by COVID-19 in recent days, but no new casees today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

This past week we saw three games moved from the weekend to weeknights. The Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams all dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks that saw players and coaches alike watch the game from home.

Those absences may have contributed to the results as well. The Browns and Washington both lost their respective games to the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles respectively.

Kansas City are currently in a heated battle for the top seed in the AFC. This many absences this late in the season could cost them dearly if they don’t improve.

Let’s cross our fingers that the worst is past for them.