Chiefs Reportedly Get Great News On Wide Receiver Injury

During Wednesday's practice, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman left early with an injury.

Hardman landed awkwardly while trying to make a leaping grab in the red zone. He walked off the field before taking a cart to the locker room.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Hardman is dealing with a groin injury. The severity of his injury was unknown at that time.

Well, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs don't believe Hardman's groin injury is serious.

Schultz's source added that Hardman is "doing okay."

In 2021, Hardman had 59 catches for 693 yards and two touchdowns. His production has improved each season.

With Tyreek Hill no longer on the roster, the Chiefs will need Hardman to step up and play a large role in their passing game. He addressed that reality prior to the start of training camp.

"Definitely opportunity, for sure," Hardman said before the start of training camp. "A guy like Tyreek with a lot of targets, I think it's a lot of targets to go around. Obviously, we've got a good group of guys, receivers-wise, so it's definitely going to be a good year to come up a little bit and just have fun with it and just take advantage of the opportunity."

The Chiefs should have an update on Hardman as Week 1 inches closer. For now, it sounds like he dodged a major injury.