Chiefs Reportedly Had ‘Major Scare’ On Sunday Morning

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly had a big scare on Sunday morning.

Kansas City is coming off a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill dominated the Bucs’ defense last weekend on way to a 27-24 win. Kansas City is now 10-1 on the season.

The Chiefs are scheduled to take on the Broncos on Sunday Night Football this evening.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that the Chiefs had a “major scare” earlier this morning.

“Chiefs had a major scare when they got word at 3:30 am they had 7 positive COVID tests (including several coaches). For next 5 hours they had to do contact tracing, wake guys up to re-test and hours later found out they were ALL false positives. Crazy morning for them w a night game,” he tweeted.

False positives are unfortunately a part of the testing process, but that had to be a terrifying moment for the Chiefs’ staff.

Kansas City and Denver are thankfully good to go tonight.

The Chiefs and the Broncos are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC.