Despite already being one of the top two or three teams in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs have somehow gotten much better this offseason. And they don’t seem to be done yet.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are still looking at adding one of the big name wide receivers in free agency. Appearing on SportsCenter this weekend, Fowler mentioned T.Y. Hilton has a potential target for the reigning AFC champions.

Fowler pointed out that the Chiefs made an offer to JuJu Smith-Schuster before he re-signed with the Steelers, and also expressed interest in AJ Green, Corey Davis and Curtis Samuel before they went elsewhere. He believes that Hilton, who may still re-sign with the Indianapolis Colts, could be their next target.

“They’re low-key looking around at some of the top guys available,” Fowler said, via 247Sports. “They made an offer to Juju Smith-Schuster before he re-signed with Pittsburgh. I’m told they looked at everyone from AJ Green to Corey Davis to Curtis Samuel. All of those guys are now off the board. Maybe the next is TY Hilton. He’s one of the best players available at that position, but the Indianapolis Colts are trying to re-sign him. Maybe two AFC playoff teams can battle it out for Hilt… I expect receiver help.”

Would be surprised if #Chiefs don't end up with a wide receiver in free agency. They've been active, not just with JuJu Smith-Schuster. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 20, 2021

T.Y. Hilton is a nine-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler. He led the NFL in receiving yards in 2016 and is coming off a bounceback season with 56 catches for 762 yards and five touchdowns.

But with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the football, there’s no telling how much better Hilton can be.

The Chiefs have already added the likes of Joe Thuney and Kyle Long in free agency, augmenting their offensive line.

Will T.Y. Hilton be a Chief?