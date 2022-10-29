Chiefs Reportedly Interested In Notable Trade

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view during the game between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 29, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs have already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the Giants. With the deadline just two days away, it sounds like the AFC powerhouse could make one more notable move.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released a plethora of interesting scoops this Saturday regarding the trade deadline.

According to Breer, the Chiefs' priority is to find another pass rusher. Their target may just be Josh Allen of the Jaguars.

"The Chiefs have checked on the availability of Allen, and are similarly looking for another edge rusher, though they may be a little more reluctant to part with their 2023 first-rounder," Breer wrote.

Allen, a former first-round pick out of Kentucky, has been mentioned multiple times over the past few days.

In seven games this season, Allen has 19 total tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

With one more year remaining on Allen's contract, the Jaguars could receive an impressive return in a trade.

Will the Chiefs be willing to meet the Jaguars' demands? We'll find out in the coming days.