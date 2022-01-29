Chiefs Reportedly Make Decision On Damon Arnette After Arrest

On Saturday morning, the Las Vegas Review-Journal broke the news that Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested. Moments ago, the Chiefs made a decision on Arnette’s future with the team.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs immediately released Arnette after his arrest in Las Vegas on Friday night.

Arnette was reportedly booked on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana or cannabis and possession of a class one or two level controlled substance.

It’s not surprising to hear that Arnette’s time in Kansas City is over. Before he signed with the team in January, he was already on thin ice because a video surfaced of him showing off a firearm and making death threats on Instagram.

The Chiefs tried to give Arnette a second chance in the NFL, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

Arnette is expected to appear in court this Saturday. We’ll know more about his situation once that hearing is over.

In 13 career games, the Ohio State product has 29 tackles and three pass breakups.

At 25 years old, Arnette has a lot of potential as a football player. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to stay out of trouble.