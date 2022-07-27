Chiefs Reportedly Make Decision On Travis Kelce's Contract For 2022 Season

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 24: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is getting a well-deserved reward in his contract this upcoming season.

The Chiefs have adjusted Kelce's contract, with his permission, in order to give him a raise for 2022, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Money is moved from the back of the deal to properly compensate Kelce," Rapoport said.

Kelce signed a four-year, $57.25 million contract extension that included $22.75 million in guaranteed money back in 2020. That extension kicks in this year and runs through the 2025 season.

This move doesn't seem to add actual money to Kelce's deal, but simply rewards him for his consistent outstanding performance.

Kelce made his seventh-straight Pro Bowl and recorded his sixth-straight 1,000-yard season in 2021.

He finished second on the Chiefs to Tyreek Hill in receptions (92) and receiving yards (1,125) and tied Hill for the team lead in touchdowns with nine.