Chiefs Reportedly Make Official Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes celebrates with Travis KelceINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown by teammate tight end Travis Kelce #87 against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

When the Kansas City Chiefs step on the field for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they will do so without a massive piece of the offense.

Earlier this week, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and superstar tight end Travis Kelce were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Saturday, Hill tested out of the protocol and became eligible to play.

Kelce, however, remained in the protocol after returning another positive test. The Chiefs were hoping he would be able to test negative on Sunday morning to play, but those hopes were dashed.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kelce did not clear protocols this morning. As a result, he’ll be out of today’s game against the Steelers.

It’s a massive loss for the Chiefs offense, which relies heavily on Kelce to keep the chains moving. During last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce put together arguably the best game of his career.

The future Hall of Fame tight end racked up 10 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns – including the game winner.

Kansas City and Pittsburgh kick off at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.