Chiefs Reportedly Make Official Decision On TE Travis Kelce

When the Kansas City Chiefs step on the field for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they will do so without a massive piece of the offense.

Earlier this week, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and superstar tight end Travis Kelce were both placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On Saturday, Hill tested out of the protocol and became eligible to play.

Kelce, however, remained in the protocol after returning another positive test. The Chiefs were hoping he would be able to test negative on Sunday morning to play, but those hopes were dashed.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kelce did not clear protocols this morning. As a result, he’ll be out of today’s game against the Steelers.

Chiefs’ Pro-Bowl TE Travis Kelce did not clear protocols this morning and is out for today’s game vs. the Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2021

It’s a massive loss for the Chiefs offense, which relies heavily on Kelce to keep the chains moving. During last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce put together arguably the best game of his career.

The future Hall of Fame tight end racked up 10 receptions for 191 yards and two touchdowns – including the game winner.

Kansas City and Pittsburgh kick off at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.