Just a few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed free agent wide receiver Josh Gordon following his reinstatement to the NFL.

While there has been plenty of promise to Gordon’s career in recent years, there hasn’t been much substance. He inked a deal with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks recently, but failed to make much of an impact.

He’s hoping to have a better stint in Kansas City, where he’ll get to work with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Tuesday afternoon, fans found out just how soon those two will get to take the field together.

According to a new report, Gordon will be active this weekend.

“Sources tell me Josh Gordon officially signed to the Chiefs 53 man roster and is going to play Sunday night against the Bills,” NFL insider Taylor Bisciotti

Sources tell me Josh Gordon officially signed to the chiefs 53 man roster and is going to play Sunday night against the Bills — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) October 5, 2021

During Gordon’s last season in the league in 2019 with the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, he combined for 27 catches, 426 yards and one touchdown in 11 games.

It will likely take time for him to gel with Mahomes, but one thing is certain: Gordon has never lacked in ability. If he and Mahomes can get on the same page, an already potent offense could get another huge boost.

Kansas City and Buffalo kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.