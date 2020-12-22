The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chiefs Reportedly Planning To Sign New Running Back

Kansas City Chiefs helmet on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire about to miss time with an injury, the Kansas City Chiefs are adding a familiar face at running back.

According to Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs are planning to sign Elijah McGuire to the team’s practice squad. McGuire spent time with the team on the practice squad last year and during the offseason.

McGuire has also been with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins’ practice squads this season, but has not played in a regular season game since 2018. He appeared in 24 games for the New York Jets in 2017 and 2018.

In those 24 appearances, McGuire rushed for 591 yards and four touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 370 yards and two scores.

We’ll see if the Chiefs use McGuire on the active roster in the final two weeks of the season. Edwards-Helaire will miss both contests, though the 2020 first-round pick could potentially return during the playoffs.

Le’Veon Bell should be first up to fill Edwards-Helaire’s role this weekend. Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson could also see action.

Kansas City (13-1) takes on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.