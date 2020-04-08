Chiefs Reportedly Sign Patrick Mahomes’ College Teammate

There are going to be plenty of fresh faces for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. But one of them is a player that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows very well.

According to Yahoo! NFL insider Terez A. Paylor, the Chiefs have signed former Raiders running back DeAndre Washington to a one-year deal. Ian Rapoport noted that Washington was a teammate of Patrick Mahomes when he was at Texas Tech.

In 2015, Washington was an effective pass catcher out of the backfield for Mahomes in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Washington finished the year with 41 receptions for 385 yards and two touchdowns to go with his 1,492 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Washington has put up similar numbers for the Raiders. In four years in Oakland, he has 88 receptions for 613 yards and a touchdowns. He has another 282 carries for 1,122 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

The former Texas Tech RB who had been playing for the #Raiders now reunites with Patrick Mahomes https://t.co/ADYeL6ED0b — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2020

Washington will conceivably take on some of the workload left behind by Spencer Ware and LeSean McCoy, both of whom are out of contract with Kansas City.

On paper, Washington has all of the traits that Andy Reid wants in a running back. We’ll have to see if he’ll be able to have the same kind of production in Kansas City that he had at Texas Tech.

