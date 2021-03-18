Chiefs Reportedly Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman

After striking out on the Trent Williams sweepstakes, the Kansas City Chiefs are scrambling to rebuild their offensive line.

Patrick Mahomes ran for his life against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV. Building a better offensive line unit is a priority for the Chiefs this off-season.

Williams, the standout offensive tackle, was the top target on the board. The Chiefs came close to landing the veteran tackle, but the Niners’ offer was too good for Williams to refuse. Now, Kansas City is in major scramble mode to sign an available offensive lineman.

The Chiefs are reportedly re-signing Mike Remmers to a one-year deal worth $3.5 million guaranteed, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. He’ll have an opportunity to earn as much as $7 million.

The #Chiefs have signed OT Mike Remmers to a 1-year deal worth $3.5M guaranteed, source said, with a total max value of $7M. Their starter. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

Mike Remmers struggled mightily at the left tackle spot during Super Bowl LV. It’s probable he slides back over to the right tackle position this year, meaning the Chiefs are still in need of a left tackle. Right now, options are limited. They may have to find one in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kansas City’s offensive line has undergone mass turnover this past year. The Chiefs cut both Eric Fischer and Mitchell Schwartz earlier this off-season. They’ve since added Joe Thuney and convinced Kyle Long to come out of retirement.

Right now, it doesn’t appear Kansas City’s 2021 offensive line will be much better than the 2020 version. That could spell trouble for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl hopes, unless they find better replacements.