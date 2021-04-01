Chiefs Reportedly Sign Veteran Offensive Player

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have found a replacement for now-retired fullback Anthony Sherman.

Sherman elected to hang up his cleats this off-season, and he did so in pretty epic fashion, too. That’s left Kansas City’s offense in need of a new fullback.

The Chiefs have reportedly sign veteran fullback Michael Burton, who spent the 2020 season with the New Orleans Saints where he made four starts and appeared in 15 games. The 29-year-old has also had stops with the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team.

Burton has big shoes to fill. Sherman was not only a talented workhorse, but a fan favorite.

#Chiefs are signing fullback Michael Burton to a one-year deal, according to a source. Burton played for the Saints last season. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) April 1, 2021

Most of the Chiefs offense is sorted out ahead of the 2021 season, but there’s still one glaringly obvious weakness: offensive line.

They tried to solve such an issue during the Trent Williams sweepstakes. Even Patrick Mahomes got involved and tried to persuade the standout tackle to head to Kansas City. In the end, Williams went with the 49ers, who made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Kansas City will now have to address its offensive line through the 2021 NFL Draft. With pick No. 31, the Chiefs should be in a good spot to snag a tier-two offensive lineman who should have a chance to step in right away and become a starter.

As long as the Chiefs offensive line is stronger in 2021, they should be right back in the championship mix this year.