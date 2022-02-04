Chiefs Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs have added to the receiving room heading into what could be a busy offseason for them.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs have signed Justin Watson.

Former Bucs’ WR Justin Watson signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2022

Watson has been in the NFL since 2018 and has spent the last few seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His best season came in 2019 when he finished with 159 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions.

He then had 94 yards on seven receptions last season when the Bucs won the Super Bowl over the Chiefs.

Watson was injured for most of this season after having knee surgery in July. He started the season on the PUP list (physically unable to perform list) and stayed on there till Week 16 against the Panthers.

He then was added to the practice squad a couple of weeks ago before signing with the Chiefs on Friday.

Watson will have to earn his place on the Chiefs as this won’t be the last move they make, receivers-wise.