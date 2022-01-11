The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

Kansas City Chiefs helmet on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs signed a notable wide receiver on Tuesday to help out during the postseason.

The Chiefs are reportedly signing speedster wide receiver Matthew Sexton to a futures deal.

Sexton spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was cut before the 2021 season began as the Steelers trimmed their roster to 53 players for the season.

Sexton will now try and carve out a career for himself with the Chiefs. And it just so happens that the Chiefs will battle the Steelers in the playoffs this Saturday.

NFL fans couldn’t help but joke about the Chiefs signing Matthew Sexton solely for the purpose of revealing any Steelers’ secrets.

“They’re looking for secrets about the Steelers offense,” one fan said.

“Really important to get inside info on the complex steelers offense,” another commented.

“Sooooo how many 50+ yard TDs is he having next season?,” a fan said.

Andy Reid loves speed at the wide receiver position. Tyreek Hill has wrecked havoc on NFL defenses for years. Perhaps Matthew Sexton can be his understudy.

The Chiefs will battle the Steelers this Saturday with a trip to the AFC’s Divisional Round on the line.

