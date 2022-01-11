Chiefs Reportedly Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Kansas City Chiefs signed a notable wide receiver on Tuesday to help out during the postseason.

The Chiefs are reportedly signing speedster wide receiver Matthew Sexton to a futures deal.

Sexton spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was cut before the 2021 season began as the Steelers trimmed their roster to 53 players for the season.

Sexton will now try and carve out a career for himself with the Chiefs. And it just so happens that the Chiefs will battle the Steelers in the playoffs this Saturday.

The #Chiefs are signing speedy former #Steelers WR/PR Mathew Sexton to a futures deal, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

NFL fans couldn’t help but joke about the Chiefs signing Matthew Sexton solely for the purpose of revealing any Steelers’ secrets.

“They’re looking for secrets about the Steelers offense,” one fan said.