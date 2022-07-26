Chiefs Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys 'Hard Knocks' Star
Azur Kamara, the former Dallas Cowboys 'Hard Knocks' star, has a new home.
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing the defensive player to a one-year deal, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
A new opportunity for the former 'Hard Knocks' star.
"Former #Cowboys DE and "Hard Knocks" star Azur Kamara is signing with the #Chiefs, per source," says Pelissero.
Azur Kamara played his college days at Kansas. He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent back in 2020.
A year later, Kamara became a star on HBO's 'Hard Knocks.' His story featured his mother, who had never attended a game of his, attending a game of his for the first time.
Kamara made the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster, but was waived 10 games into the 2021 season. He was picked up by the Panthers at the end of last year.
Kamara now has a new home in Kansas City.