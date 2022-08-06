Chiefs Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 19: Helmets line the sidelines of the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 19, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens won 31-13. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't done adding weapons to their offense. On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that the team is signing wide receiver Devin Gray.

Gray signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie in 2018. His status on the team changed several times over a three-year stretch.

Gray then spent time with the TSL Generals before signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

The past few years have been tough for Gray, but he was fortunate enough to join the USFL and showcase his skills for professional teams around the world.

In eight games with the Philadelphia Stars, Gray had 25 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Clearly, the Chiefs saw enough potential in Gray to sign him to a one-year contract.

The Chiefs' wide receiver room currently features JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Josh Gordon.

It'll be tough for Gray to crack the rotation, but at least he has the opportunity to make an NFL roster.