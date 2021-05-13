Chiefs Reportedly Trading For Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking a chance on cornerback Mike Hughes, acquiring the former first-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon.

According to reports, the Chiefs received Hughes and a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2022 sixth-rounder. Minnesota picked Hughes 30th overall in 2018, but injuries have hampered the former UCF star’s career.

In three seasons with the Vikings, Hughes appeared in only 24 games. A torn ACL limited him to six games as a rookie, and he was placed on injured reserve after only four games in 2020.

Minnesota had recently declined the fifth-year option on Hughes’ rookie deal, meaning he is set to become a free agent following the 2021 season.

In Hughes, the Chiefs have the classic low-risk, high-reward prospect. If he is able to stay healthy and regain the form that made him a Day 1 pick, then they will have paid virtually nothing to acquire a major contributor.

If Hughes gets hurt again or plays poorly in KC, it’s not like the Chiefs committed much to him. Kansas City already has L’Jarius Sneed and Charvarius Ward entrenched as starting cornerbacks, meaning Hughes will compete with a host of others for a chance to earn playing time.

As for the Vikings, well they now got some compensation for a player they were planning to let walk after the season anyway. Hughes, meanwhile, gets a fresh start with a new team.

This trade makes sense for all parties.