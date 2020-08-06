Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Is Opting Out Of The Season

A Kansas City Chiefs rookie is reportedly opting out of the 2020 NFL regular season.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Chiefs rookie offensive lineman Lucas Niang is opting out of the season. Niang, 21, was a third-round pick out of TCU in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Niang reportedly becomes the 61st player in the NFL to opt out of the season, but he probably won’t be the last. A couple of other high-profile players appear to be considering an opt-out, as well.

#Chiefs rookie tackle Lucas Niang is opting out of the 2020 season, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 6, 2020

Niang was a highly-rated recruit coming out of high school. He committed to TCU over Penn State, Auburn, Miami and Georgia, among other programs.

The offensive lineman was a standout performer for the Horned Frogs. He played as a true freshman and became a full-time starter as a sophomore. Niang was an All-Big 12 performer as a junior and played well as a senior before suffering a season-ending injury.

Kansas City has now had multiple players opt out of the 2020 season. The Chiefs have also had running back Damien Williams and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opt out of the year.

The Chiefs, coming off a Super Bowl win, are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.