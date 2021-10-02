The Kansas City Chiefs will be missing two key starters on defense when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, the Chiefs downgraded defensive end Frank Clark and cornerback Charvarius Ward to out for tomorrow’s game. The former is dealing with a hamstring injury, whereas the latter is nursing a quad injury.

Clark has been battling through injuries to start the 2021 season. He missed the season opener because of a hamstring injury, returned for Week 2, and then injured his other hamstring in practice prior to Week 3.

Considering he was listed as a limited participant during practice this week, Clark could return to the field next Sunday. That being said, it’s imperative that Kansas City doesn’t rush his rehab process. Hamstring injuries can be tricky, and the last thing the Chiefs need is for Clark to miss an extended period of time.

Ward, meanwhile, missed Week 3 due to his quad injury and is trending in the right direction. Similar to Clark, he could return next weekend if all goes well.

With Clark and Ward out for this Sunday, the Chiefs may need Mike Danna, Mike Hughes and Alex Okafor to take on larger roles against the Eagles.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Eagles game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.