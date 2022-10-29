Chiefs Running Back Announces He Wants To Be Released

In an effort to bolster their running game, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Ronald Jones in the offseason. And yet, he hasn't received any playing time this season.

Jones, a former second-round pick out of USC, has not been able to crack Kansas City's rotation at running back.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco are currently ahead of Jones on the depth chart.

With the Chiefs on their bye week, Jones decided to fire off an eye-opening tweet on Friday night.

Jones tweeted, "Sure would like a RELEASE right about now."

It's unclear if the Chiefs will grant Jones' wish.

Jones had a nice run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rushing for 2,174 yards and 18 touchdowns in a four-year span. He also had 76 receptions for 571 yards.

If Jones does get released, he could potentially make an impact elsewhere. For now though, he'll be riding the bench in Kansas City.