Chiefs Share Encouraging Clyde Edwards-Helaire News

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs dispatched the Pittsburgh Steelers with relative ease.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns en route to the team’s 42-21 win. There was a notable absence on the field, though.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed the contest after being downgraded in the middle of the week. Edwards-Helaire has been battling a series of injuries over the course of the season and couldn’t quite get right in time for the Wild Card round.

However, heading into a massive showdown with the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs received some good news. CEH was a full participant at practice on Wednesday afternoon.

“Clyde Edwards-Helaire is listed as a full participant at practice today,” Chiefs beat writer Sam McDowell said.

The Chiefs faced off against the Steelers without CEH and with a very hobbled Darrel Williams. That opened the door for backup running back Jerick McKinnon who took advantage.

He racked up 142 total yards and a touchdown against the Steelers in the team’s win. While Kansas City appears to be poised to get CEH back, McKinnon and Williams will likely play a role as well.