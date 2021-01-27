Chiefs Share Injury Update For Sammy Watkins, Le’Veon Bell

Patrick Mahomes won’t have all five of his starting offensive lineman at his service next weekend for the Super Bowl, but it sounds like his running backs and wide receivers will be ready to go.

This past weekend, Kansas City lost left tackle Eric Fisher to a torn Achilles. It was a brutal injury for the former No. 1 pick, as he’ll obviously miss next Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There are some concerns regarding the statuses of Le’Veon Bell and Sammy Watkins, but the latest update for the Chiefs is encouraging.

Bell and Watkins were both listed as limited participants for this Wednesday’s practice session. They were both inactive last Sunday for the AFC Championship.

Getting back Watkins for the Super Bowl would provide a huge boost to Kansas City’s passing attack. He’s currently nursing a calf injury and hasn’t played since late December. As for Bell, he’s dealing with a knee injury.

Eric Fisher did not practice today. Le'Veon Bell, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Rashad Fenton, Willie Gay, Mike Remmers, L'Jarius Sneed, Sammy Watkins, and Andrew Wylie were limited.https://t.co/GWv6Nkd13o — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 27, 2021

The estimated practice report for Kansas City also listed Clyde Edwards-Helaire as a limited participant.

Edwards-Helaire only had six carries for seven yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. Two weeks of rest should do wonders for the LSU product, especially because his hip isn’t at 100 percent yet.

Despite all these injuries on the offensive side of the ball, Kansas City had 38 points in the AFC Championship game. Who knows what Andy Reid’s squad will be capable of next Sunday if they’re at full strength.