Chiefs Share Official Update On Patrick Mahomes’ Status

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Los Angeles.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs fans are able to let out a sigh of relief today after the latest official update on QB Patrick Mahomes.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs labeled Mahomes as a full participant in their no-contact practice. Mahomes is dealing with head and neck injuries and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

We have yet to see what Mahomes does later this week when practice gets a little bit heavier. But for now, being able to participate fully is a good sign.

Mahomes was knocked out of the Divisional Round this past weekend with what was initially thought of as a concussion. Though head coach Andy Reid said it wasn’t a concussion, Mahomes still has to go through the protocols.

Prior to his injury, Mahomes was completing 70-percent of his passes for over 250 yards with two touchdowns as the Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns. Fortunately for the Chiefs, backup Chad Henne was able to hold down the fort.

Chiefs fans would rather have Mahomes under center against the Buffalo Bills though. Buffalo boast an elite defense and an offense that can wear the best teams down in a variety of ways.

Even with a healthy Mahomes, winning the AFC Championship Game will be no easy feat.

Will Patrick Mahomes be able to practice fully the rest of the week? Will he be ready for the AFC Championship Game?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.