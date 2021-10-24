Chiefs Share Update On Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Status

Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans got much worse for the Kansas City Chiefs when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to leave the game after a hit to the head.

Late in the fourth quarter, and with his team trailing 27-3, Mahomes danced around in the pocket to try to avoid a sack. He was eventually wrapped up by a Titans lineman, but as he was going to the ground, he was bulldozed by another defender and took a knee/thigh to the face.

Mahomes was slow to get up and he was eventually helped off the field. He left the game and backup Chad Henne replaced him under center to ride out the rest of the Chiefs 27-3 loss.

NFL fans feared the worst after seeing the nature of the hit on Mahomes and the way that he looked when coming off the field. However, as the game wrapped up, the Chiefs indicated that the injury wasn’t as serious as previously thought.

According to Yahoo Sports report Charles Robinson, Mahomes cleared concussion protocol. He never went back to the locker room, which was a good sign after he was evaluated in the injury tent on the sidelines.

Mahomes cleared concussion protocol? Wow. Thought for sure that was a concussion. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 24, 2021

The NFL's concussion protocols require a preliminary exam in the sideline tent, and if the player fails any part of it, he is required to go to the locker room. Patrick Mahomes does not appear to be returning to the game, but he's also not in the locker room. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) October 24, 2021

In hist postgame press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Mahomes cleared concussion protocol.

Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes did clear the concussion protocol. Chris Jones strained his groin. Tyrann Mathieu has a rib injury. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 24, 2021

Mahomes may undergo further testing this week to ensure that he is in fact healthy, but as of Sunday afternoon he seems to have avoided a more serious injury.

If he can get back on the practice field this week, Mahomes will have quite a bit to clear up. He struggled on Sunday behind a subpar offensive line, completing 20-of-35 passes for 206 yards with one interception and two lost fumbles.

He did not have a passing touchdown for the first time in a game this year.

Stay tuned for further updates on Mahomes’ injury status as more information becomes available.