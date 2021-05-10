Chiefs Sign Longtime Franchise Star To 1-Day Contract

For the better part of a decade, Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Tamba Hali relentlessly took quarterbacks and running backs to the ground. After three years out of football, he’s ready to retire.

On Monday, the Chiefs signed Hali to a one-day contract, allowing him to retire as a member of the team. Hali’s retirement caps off a 12-year career with the Chiefs that saw him emerge as one of the franchise’s best pass rushers since the late-great Derrick Thomas.

The Chiefs drafted Hali No. 20 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft after a standout career at Penn State. Under then head coach Herm Edwards, he lined up as a defensive end and posted a respectable 18.5 sacks in his first three seasons.

But when Todd Haley took over in 2009, Hali really began to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with. In 2010, Hali recorded a career-high 14.5 sacks as the team went 10-6 and won the AFC West.

He would make his first of five straight Pro Bowls the following year after recording 12.0 sacks.

Playoff success eluded Tamba Hali during his prime years with the Chiefs though. Despite six trips to the playoffs, he enjoyed one postseason win. He was held without a sack in six playoff games.

Nevertheless, by the time his career was winding down he was one of the all-time great Chiefs pass rushers.

His 89.5 sacks and 33 forced fumbles are both second to Derrick Thomas in franchise history. But his 105 tackles for loss and 159 QB hits are both franchise records.

