Chiefs Star Addresses Idea Of Playing Alongside J.J. Watt

A handful of NFL players have been actively recruiting J.J. Watt ever since he was released by the Houston Texans. It appears Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs is the latest player to make his pitch to the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

During an interview on Sports Radio 810 WHB, Jones addressed the idea of playing alongside Watt in Kansas City. He didn’t hold back his true feelings, as he admit that he would love to be teammates with Watt.

“J.J. Watt has been my favorite player throughout the league my whole career,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “He was the Aaron Donald before Aaron Donald — he was J.J. Watt, you know? So he’s still my favorite player. Would I love to play with him if the opportunity presents itself? Hell yeah. But you never know how these things go. He’s a free agent for the first time in his career. He might want to play with his brother or something, I don’t know.”

Jones also said that he was starstruck when he first met Watt in person.

Kansas City would be an excellent landing spot for Watt if he wants to win a Super Bowl.

According to ESPN insider Ed Werder, the three priorities for Watt this offseason is to join a team that has a great quarterback, strong supporting cast, and money. The Chiefs check off the first two boxes, but they probably wouldn’t win a bidding war due to their cap situation.

Watt will have plenty of options this offseason, regardless if the Chiefs are in the sweepstakes or not. He has already been linked to the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.