Chiefs Star Chris Jones Has Honest Message Before Browns Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are so talented that sometimes it seems like they’re on cruise control. That works in the regular season, but Chris Jones made it clear that it won’t work in the playoffs.

Kansas City will host Cleveland this Sunday in its first game since early January. The winner of that game will punch its ticket to the AFC Championship.

As you’d expect, the Chiefs are overwhelming favorites heading into this weekend. While that’s all fine and dandy, Jones knows that his team can’t take its foot off the gas against the Browns.

“You can’t get bored in this league,” Jones told reporters. “That’s how you get your ass kicked.”

Last weekend, the Browns were heavy underdogs against the Steelers. We all know how that game went, even despite the fact that Kevin Stefanski wasn’t able to coach because of COVID-19 protocols.

It’s highly unlikely the Chiefs overlook the Browns, especially after reading Jones’ comments.

Kansas City could be without a few key playmakers this Sunday. Sammy Watkins has already been ruled out, meanwhile Clyde Edwards-Helaire is listed as questionable.

Since the offense won’t be at full strength in the Divisional Round, the Kansas City Chiefs will need their defense to step up. That means Chris Jones will have to get after Baker Mayfield all day long.

[Herbie Teope]