Chiefs Star Has Harsh Message For Titans RB Derrick Henry

Frank Clark talked a ton of smack about Derrick Henry heading into today’s AFC Championship Game. He and his teammates backed it up.

After saying Henry was “not hard to hit” and should run harder for his size, Clark helped hold Henry to 69 yards on 19 carries in today’s 35-24 Kansas City win. Henry had rushed for 377 yards total in the Tennessee Titans’ first two playoff games.

After the game and buoyed by the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl berth in five decades, Clark continued to roar. He told NFL Network’s James Palmer that Kansas City has “the best defense in the world right now” and they were sending Henry packing early.

“Cause we’re the best defense in the world right now,” Clark told Palmer when asked how Kansas City was able to limit Henry. “They come in here, they say they’re gonna run the ball. I know exactly what they were gonna do, you watching that film, you know what they’re going to do. … Over 200 yards each game. I knew damn well we wasn’t going to win the game if we let that happen. They come in here, he runs for 70 yards, they call him the best rusher in the league. We sendin’ his a– home early.”

Here’s a post-game clip of Clark essentially cutting a wrestling promo on the field.

A message from Frank pic.twitter.com/bQzaIcMMNQ — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 19, 2020

Hey, if you can back it up, why not talk smack? It is clear that Clark used his own words as motivation, and he and his defensive cohorts delivered on the boasts.

If the 49ers hang on and win the NFC title–they’re up 20-0 right now–we’ll see how Clark and company handle San Francisco’s potent and creative rushing attack in the Super Bowl.