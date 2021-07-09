Chiefs Star Reportedly Charged With Felony After Recent Arrest

Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark has found himself in trouble before on several occasions in the past. But the latest legal charges against him could spell the end of his NFL tenure.

According to TMZ, Clark is facing up to three years in prison following a recent arrest in Los Angeles. He is reportedly being charged with felony possession of an assault weapon – specifically, an Uzi.

TMZ reported back in June that Clark was arrested after police spotted the deadly weapon in his car during a routine traffic stop. Per the report, the Uzi was sitting in an open duffle bag, so they arrested him.

However, TMZ also reported that a source close to Clark has said that the Uzi belongs to a member of Clark’s security team. But prosecutors apparently don’t buy the story.

Frank Clark got into trouble with the law on multiple occasions during his time at the University of Michigan. He was suspended in 2012 after being charged with felony second-degree home invasion.

But the straw that broke the camel’s back was a highly-publicized arrest for domestic violence. He ultimately pled guilty to disorderly conduct but was dismissed from the team.

That didn’t stop the Seattle Seahawks from drafting him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Nor did it stop the Kansas City Chiefs from giving up a first-round draft pick for him in 2019 after several stellar seasons.

Clark has made back-to-back Pro Bowls and back-to-back Super Bowls since joining the Chiefs.

But if there are any legs to this case, Clark’s career could be in jeopardy.