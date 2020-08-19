Chiefs Star Reportedly Facing 4-Game Suspension

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2020 NFL season as the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy – for the second year in a row.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl earlier this year. In the months since that victory, Kansas City has locked up several players for the foreseeable future.

The Chiefs signed Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones to contract extensions. It’s been a great offseason for the Chiefs, but the team received some tough news on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City could be without a top defender for the first four games of the season. Corner Bashaud Breeland is reportedly facing a four-game suspension.

Chiefs’ starting right cornerback Bashaud Breeland is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy of substances of abuse, per source. Breeland expected to miss games against Texans, Chargers, Ravens and Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2020

According to Schefter, Breeland violated the NFL’s policy of substance abuse.

During the Super Bowl against San Francisco, Breeland had a team-high seven tackles and intercepted a pass from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

He’s a key defender for the Chiefs and it would be a huge loss if he’s unable to suit up for the first four games of the season.

Kansas City opens the season against the Houston Texans on September 10. After that, the Chiefs square off against the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.

Breeland would be back for a Week 5 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.