Chiefs Star Takes Shot At Bengals For Talking Trash

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 29: Defensive end Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fans after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It was reported this week that Bengals players are referring to Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead." This is obviously a nod to Joe Burrow's dominance over the Chiefs.

Last season, Burrow led the Bengals to a comeback win over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. He'll try to lead his squad to a similar result this Sunday.

Clearly, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones heard all the talk about "Burrowhead" this week.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Jones said, "See y'all at Burrowhead Stadium."

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce addressed the "Burrowhead" comment while on his podcast.

"I don't know, I don't know. Maybe we're gonna have to break it this week because a lot of Cincinnati Bengals fans are calling it 'Burrowhead' instead of Arrowhead. They're throwing a lot of bulletin board material out there," Kelce said.

It's up to Chiefs to take care of business at home. If they suffer another loss to the Bengals, they'll have no choice but to accept the "Burrowhead" nickname.