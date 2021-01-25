Kansas City Chiefs Star Has A Blunt Message For Tom Brady

The NFL is getting a dream matchup in the Super Bowl this year, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs with a championship on the line.

Tampa Bay is coming off a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Tom Brady threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns (and three interceptions) in the win over Aaron Rodgers and Co. at Lambeau Field.

Kansas City, meanwhile, is coming off a 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes led the way for the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, taking his team back to the Super Bowl after last year’s win.

The Bucs vs. Chiefs matchup should be a fun one.

Following the AFC Championship Game, Chiefs star pass rusher Chris Jones was asked if he wanted to send a message to Tom Brady. Here’s what Jones said:

“Nah, I don’t have anything to say to him. I’ll see his ass on Sunday in the Super Bowl,” Jones told reporters on Sunday night.

OK then.

Tampa Bay and Kansas City are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, Feb. 7. The game will air on CBS.