Chiefs Starter Reportedly Inactive After Feeling Sick

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens in a massive Monday Night Football battle this evening, but the Chiefs will have to do so without a starting offensive lineman.

Kansas City starting offensive guard Andrew Wylie has been ruled out of tonight’s game for unusual circumstances. Wylie started to feel sick this afternoon, so much so he was taken to the hospital. There was obvious concern it was COVID-19 related. But the Chiefs have since discovered another issue.

Wylie is dealing with what the team believes to be appendicitis. The offensive lineman will continue to undergo tests during his stay at the hospital. He will miss Monday Night Football this evening as a result.

Obviously, being down a starter hurts any team. We’ll see what type of impact it has against the Ravens’ stout defensive line. Patrick Mahomes may have to escape the pocket a bit more than usual tonight.

Chiefs’ starting guard Andrew Wylie is inactive tonight after the team found out at about 5 pm that he felt sick and needed to go to the hospital for what the team now believes is appendicitis, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2020

Tonight’s Monday Night Football featuring the Chiefs and Ravens could have massive implications on the rest of the season. Kansas City is out to prove it’s still the superior team in the NFL. The Ravens hopes to become what the Chiefs are now.

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are two of the most exciting players in the NFL right now. The NFL did football fans plenty of favors with tonight’s matchup.

Monday Night Football between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens gets going at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.