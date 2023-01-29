Chiefs Still Have 1 'Massive Question' About Patrick Mahomes' Ankle

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 17: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField on October 17, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

One thing we know for sure: Patrick Mahomes will take the field for the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon.

However, none of us, including the Chiefs, know what will happen if Mahomes takes a big hit to his ailing right ankle.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, that is the "massive question" Kansas City has going into today's AFC Championship Game.

Additionally, Rapoport says that while Mahomes' ankle responded fairly well during the week, he did not sprint or go full-speed on it.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain late in the first quarter of last weekend's Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He left the game for much of the second quarter before returning to gut it out in the second half. If Mahomes has to leave today's contest at all, he'll once again be replaced by veteran backup Chad Henne.

The Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will kick off from the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET today on CBS.