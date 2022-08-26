Chiefs Took Delay Of Game Penalty On First Play - Here's Why

Usually, it's not a good thing when a team takes a delay of game penalty, but the Kansas City Chiefs did it intentionally before their first offensive play tonight.

They had a good reason for doing so. It was all part of a tribute to the late, great Len Dawson.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who dressed but will not play tonight, actually took the field for Kansas City's first possession and got the offense into a "choir huddle," the same way Dawson did during his playing days.

As the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium cheered, Mahomes and his teammates waited until the play clock expired before leaving the field.

An absolutely tremendous gesture by Mahomes, Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs.

Dawson, who played for the Chiefs from 1962-75 and helped lead the team to its first Super Bowl championship, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87.

His legacy will clearly live on forever with the franchise.