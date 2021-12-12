Chiefs Trolled Raiders With Final Song Choice On Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs destroyed the Las Vegas Raiders on the field and trolled them over the stadium PA system on Sunday afternoon.

After closing out a 48-9 win that still wasn’t a close as the final score indicated, the Chiefs played the children’s nursery rhyme “The Wheels on the Bus” over the loudspeakers at Arrowhead Stadium.

If you’re wondering the context, it is a clapback at former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who ordered the team’s buses to take a victory lap around Arrowhead after beating the Chiefs last season.

Gruden is no longer the Las Vegas coach, but his former team received payback today.

The Chiefs are playing “the wheels on the bus go round and round.” On the PA system as the Raiders leave the field. — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) December 12, 2021

Today was not a good day for the Raiders. First, star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue made headlines when he had the team meet on the Chiefs logo at midfield before the game.

It seemed like Ngakoue was playing with fire by doing that, and the Raiders were soon engulfed. Kansas City scored a defensive touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, jumped out to a 35-0 lead and ended up forcing five turnovers, including four fumble recoveries.

The loss is the fifth in six games for Las Vegas. After starting 5-2 and looking like a contender in the AFC West, the Raiders are now 6-7 and clinging to their playoff lives.

You might say they are feeling like they got hit by a bus.