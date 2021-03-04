Kansas City Chiefs veteran fullback Anthony Sherman announced his retirement on Thursday, and did so in epic fashion.

Sherman has been a fan favorite in Kansas City ever since he was traded to the Chiefs back in 2013 after he spent two years with the Arizona Cardinals. He’s been with Kansas City ever since.

Sherman was going to become a free agent this off-season. Reports indicated he was interested in returning to Kansas City for at least one more year, and that he was even going to take a pay cut to do so. But the veteran fullback is heading in a different direction.

The 32-year-old is calling it quits on football. He took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the news before riding off in a helicopter. Yes, you read that right.

“Kansas City, thanks for all the memories,” Sherman said. “It’s been a great run. Eight years. Super Bowls. But it’s on to the next chapter.”

Take a look.

Anthony Sherman made significant contributions (for a fullback) on offense with the Chiefs. But his primary contributions came through his willingness to block and participate on special teams.

When he did get the rock on offense, he made defenders pay. He only carried the ball 28 times for 73 yards and one touchdown during his 10-year career, but was much more impactful in the passing game where he caught 66 passes for 552 yards and four touchdowns.

Kansas City will miss Sherman’s on-field leadership and off-field personality. He’s hanging up his cleats after spending 10years in the NFL.