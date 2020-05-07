Chiefs’ Thursday Night Week 1 Opponent Is Reportedly Set

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2019 season with unfinished business, looking for revenge after losing a heartbreaker in the AFC Championship Game to the New England Patriots. They certainly accomplished their ultimate goal, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Usually, the defending champions kick off the new season at home. That trend didn’t take place last year since the league was celebrating its 100th anniversary, but it’s back again for the 2020 campaign.

It appears the Chiefs will begin their 2020 season at home against the Houston Texans. These two teams met in the AFC Divisional Round last season, as Patrick Mahomes led the team to an improbable comeback.

Kansas City and Houston have two of the most prolific quarterbacks in the entire league. We all know what Mahomes can do with his arm, but Deshaun Watson is capable of winning any given shootout.

Texans open at KC on Thursday night. They opened at Saints on Monday night last year and lost 30-28 when Wil Lutz kicked a 58-yard FG with no time remaining. Texans won 31-24 at KC last season before losing 51-31 in the divisional round. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) May 7, 2020

The Texans won the first meeting against the Chiefs last season. Obviously they would have preferred a win the second time around instead, as it determined which team made the AFC Championship.

One storyline to watch is how the Texans move the ball on offense without DeAndre Hopkins. He was shipped to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason.

As for the Chiefs, not much has changed to their roster. Most of the offense is back and the defense still has key playmakers, such as Frank Clark, Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu.

Who do you think will win this AFC showdown: Houston or Kansas City?