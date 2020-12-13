Chiefs Wide Receiver Has New Idea For The MVP Trophy

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has an idea for what the NFL should change the MVP Trophy name to.

Hardman has the privilege of catching passes from a one-time MVP award winner in Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback has a shot of winning the award for a second time this season.

Mahomes still has a ways to go until we call him the greatest NFL quarterback of all-time, but Hardman is already jumping to that conclusion. The Chiefs wide receiver would like to see the NFL change the MVP award name to the “The Mahomes Award.”

Hardman’s reasoning? He said everyone knows Mahomes is already the best player in the NFL, and it’s not all that close, similar to that of LeBron James or Michael Jordan in the NBA.

“I think it gets to the point where … I think I heard somebody say they should just name the award after him,” Hardman said, via NFL Media. “Name the MVP award ‘The Mahomes Award.’ Because I feel like, I’m a big [LeBron James] fan, and every year I’m like, this man is averaging 27, eight and eight, and taking his team to the finals — you know what I’m saying? Nobody is doing that. He’s in year 17 or 18, what’s the discussion? The year James Harden won it; LeBron definitely should have won it that year. He had more points than him that year, more assists, more rebounds. I think they do it to the point where they don’t want to just have Pat win it every year or LeBron win it every year. I’m pretty sure [Michael Jordan] could have won it every single year. It’s like, just name the award after him.”

Yeah, that’s not going to happen.

Patrick Mahomes is a superstar. But he has a ways to go before we start comparing him to other all-time greats like LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

With that being said, Mahomes will have plenty of awards named after him by the end of his career.