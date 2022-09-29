Chiefs Wide Receiver Missed Practice On Thursday

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the top wide receivers for the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly missed Thursday's practice session.

According to Arrowhead Pride's Pete Sweeney, Valdes-Scantling did not participate due to an abdominal issue.

He joined running back Ronald Jones (illness) and Harrison Butker (ankle) on the sidelines.

Signed by the Chiefs in the offseason after a four-year stint with the Green Bay Packers, Valdes-Scantling has had minimal impact through his first three games with his new team.

He's started all three contests and has seen 18 targets, but has registered only 10 receptions for 105 yards and no touchdowns. Kansas City is desperately looking for one of its wideouts to step up as a downfield threat, and thus far, Valdes-Scantling has not filled that role.

Whether or not the five-year vet practices tomorrow will go a long way in determining if he'll be able to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.