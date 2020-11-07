Chiefs Wide Receiver Officially Ruled Out For Sunday’s Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs officially ruled out one wide receiver for this weekend’s game.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, wide received Sammy Watkins won’t suit up on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Watkins has been dealing with a hamstring injury over the past few weeks.

The former Clemson standout returned to practice this week after missing the last three games. After fitting in a limited practice, the Chiefs initially listed the wide receiver as questionable for Sunday’s game.

However, it must have been clear to the team that Watkins wouldn’t be able to give it his all this Sunday. As a result, he’ll miss a fourth-straight game.

Watkins got off to a hot start to the 2020 season. He racked up 21 receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns through the first five games of the season.

Even without Watkins on the field, though, the Chiefs have maintained a potent offense. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off of his best game of the season against the New York Jets.

Mahomes completed 31-of-42 attempts for 416 yards and five passing touchdowns. He spread the ball around, connecting on touchdowns with four different receivers.

Both Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson have stepped up to fill the void left by the injured Sammy Watkins. Hopefully another week off will be enough for him to get fully healthy.