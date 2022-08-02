Chiefs Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

While participating in one-on-one drills this Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore went down with an injury.

Moore was bumped by his teammate Nazeeh Johnson. His downward momentum resulted in an awkward fall.

A video of Moore's injury surfaced on Twitter.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently raved about Moore's skillset.

“He’s a tough player,” Mahomes said, via ClutchPoints. “He’s smaller as far as height, but he’s thicker as a receiver. I think you can see that he’s making a lot of tough contested catches over the middle. He’s thinking a lot because he’s a rookie getting thrown into the offense and we’re not holding back at all."

Losing Moore for an extended period of time would be a tough blow to the Chiefs' receiving corps.

Moore had an outstanding 2021 season at Western Michigan, hauling in 95 passes for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Chiefs should have an official update on Moore later this afternoon.