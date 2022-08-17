Chiefs WR Leaves Practice On Cart After "Awkward" Landing

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view during the game between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 29, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Chiefs may have suffered a huge blow to their passing game on Wednesday. During a red zone period, wide receiver Mecole Hardman suffered a leg injury.

Hardman landed awkwardly after leaping for the football. He was examined in the medical tent being taken off the field in a cart.

It's too early to determine the severity of Hardman's injury.

Nonetheless, the Chiefs have to be a bit concerned about one of their top wideouts potentially missing time to start the season.

Hardman, 24, is entering his fourth season with the Chiefs. He's expected to take on a larger role now that Tyreek Hill is on the Dolphins.

During the 2021 season, Hardman had 59 catches for 693 yards and two touchdowns.

If Hardman is out for an extended period of time, the Chiefs will need JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to step up.

The Chiefs should have an update on Hardman's injury later this week.